Pineville NC Chamber of Commerce helps companies navigate SBA program complexities

PINEVILLE – The Pineville NC Chamber of Commerce is dedicating its resources during the COVID-19 crisis to help all businesses in Pineville and the surrounding area, including south Charlotte and northern Lancaster and northern York counties, find financial support opportunities regardless of membership.

The chamber hopes to assist companies looking to take advantage of SBA loan programs, especially those needing help choosing which program is best for their business.

“Our Wednesday webinar is designed to clarify SBA program differences so that businesses have the right information to quickly move ahead with the loan process,” said John Holobinko, president and CEO of the chamber.

The webinar, “Which SBA Loan Type Is Best For Your Business?” takes place from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. April 8. Any business can enroll in the webinar for free from the chamber’s event page at www.pinevillencchamber.com.

The Pineville NC Chamber formed in 2019 to support the needs of businesses in the SLYP area, which it defines as south Charlotte, northern Lancaster, norther York and Pineville.

The nonprofit conducts monthly member meetings, Lunch and Learn business sessions, charitable events, ribbon cuttings for new companies and socials for its members, all currently via video sessions.

The chamber’s website, www.pinevillencchamber.com, also includes a directory of business assistance sources, blogs on business strategy, recordings of earlier webinars and a guide to restaurants open for take out business in Pineville.