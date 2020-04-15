Nursing students prepare to enter workforce amid COVID-19

Stephenie Lumsden and Janette Davies-Moorman are preparing to enter the nursing profession. Contributed photos

CHARLOTTE – Several nursing students at ECPI University Charlotte will be completing their programs and heading to the front lines to work in hospitals battling the coronavirus. While they feel ready, none of these upcoming grads expected to enter their professions under conditions like this.

“It’s kind of a balance between being very, very nervous and wanting to do our part and help,” said Janette Davies-Moorman, a registered nursing student.

Davies-Moorman, 34, of Charlotte, is just a few weeks away from finishing ECPI’s nursing program, but she’s worried. She said nursing students normally have the opportunity to tour the hospitals where they’re interviewing to work. They learn the layout and the flow and see every floor of the facility.

However, that’s no longer happening since many area hospitals are temporarily closed to students. In some cases, Davies-Moorman said, students won’t even see the emergency departments until they start working there.

“There’s literally no possibility for that right now,” she said.

She’s also concerned about access to Personal Protective Equipment like face masks, shields, gloves and gowns. She knows hospitals in Charlotte have a strong supply now, but that could change from week to week.

“It would be the same thing as a soldier going into battle if he didn’t have armor or he didn’t have artillery,” Davies-Moorman said. “You know what the risks are.”

Davies-Moorman’s fear isn’t so much about exposing herself to coronavirus, but rather what she could bring home to her family and spread to the community. Still, she isn’t giving up on her dream to become a nurse.

Davies-Moorman said she’s always wanted to work in a neonatal intensive care unit or in labor and delivery. She loves people and wants to make a positive impact on their lives. If anything, Davies-Moorman said, seeing how doctors and nurses are battling the public health crisis has solidified her reason for choosing the health care profession.

“The logical response right now is to stay away from people and a nurse’s brain works completely different … on the opposite end of the spectrum,” Davies-Moorman said. “To be a nurse, especially a good one, comes from a very selfless place.”

Svetlana Suhanova, 27, of Matthews, was inspired to study nursing at ECPI after her brother spent six weeks in the ICU.

“The way the nurses took care of my brother, the way they were approaching him, trying to find the better interventions for him, made me think that I want to be that person,” she said. “I want to be a person who helps people and makes a difference in somebody’s life.”

The outbreak of coronavirus strengthened that decision. Suhanova said the community is relying on health care professionals now more than ever, especially since family members can’t be in patients’ rooms to support them.

“Nurses, they take care of a patient. Not just physically, but socially, psychosocially and holistically,” Suhanova said. “I want to be there for the patient so they can see that somebody cares for them.”

After finishing the nursing program, Suhanova will go straight into working in the telemetry unit at Atrium Health in Monroe. There, she will be observing patients to rule out strokes and heart attacks.

Suhanova is excited to begin using her education to help patients, but at the same time, she’s afraid. She said school has been very stressful ever since classes were moved entirely online and she’s not getting as much hands-on experience as she’s used to.

She’s worried about being thrown into a fast-paced hospital environment and the expectations from supervisors that she’s ready to hit the ground running.

“You can know all the material in the world, but how do you perform nurse tasks? That’s more important,” Suhanova said.

Working in a hospital also puts her family at risk. Suhanova lives with her mother, father and brother. Still, she knows what she signed up for and said she doesn’t have any regrets.

“I went to nursing school to help people,” Suhanova said. “This is a great opportunity to help people, isn’t it?”

Stephenie Lumsden, 51, of Charlotte, is studying to be a licensed practical nurse. After she graduates from ECPI, she will be helping hospital patients with their daily living, such as changing bandages, catheters and IVs.

“I’m just praying that by the time we get out there that we got a hold on it and it starts to taper down so we can pick up the slack and help everybody get through it,” Lumsden said. “A lot of us are ready because we feel like this is our military sign-up to go to war.”

Even though she’s ready, Lumsden is concerned about having the proper PPE and what the standards will be at the hospital where she will be working. She said she’s seen some nurses having to “suit up” in full-body protective equipment and there are a few pieces of PPE she hasn’t had experience with in school.

She is also worried about quarantining and missing her family. Lumsden lives with her father and daughter and has a newborn grandson she is not going to be able to see very often.

However, she’s willing to put her personal fears aside to do what she loves. Lumsden said she got into nursing because she has an inherent feeling of wanting to help people, make a difference and maybe even save a life.

“There’s a pull from inside yourself,” Lumsden said.

That pull has grown even stronger during the coronavirus. Lumsden said she’s is anxious to head into the workforce and act as relief for the nurses who have been working around the clock.

“We have the knowledge, we’re just ready to get out there and use it,” she said.