Novant Health to resume non-emergency, time-sensitive surgeries and appointments

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health will resume some non-time sensitive and non-emergent surgeries and procedures beginning May 4.

Clinics will reinstate appointments previously delayed by phasing in visits starting with pediatric well checks, chronic disease and acute issue visits.

These appointments paused March 18 in response to increasing cases of COVID-19.

Novant Health has seen a decline in patients seeking care for emergent conditions, including heart attack and stroke.

“Since the onset of the coronavirus in our communities, some of our patients have delayed seeking care out of an abundance of caution,” CEO Carl Armato said. “Putting off care indefinitely is simply not good for our patients – and in some cases, deadly. We urge our community to seek the care they need.”

Novant Health will prioritize rescheduling patients with delayed and postponed appointments and procedures.

Facilities will add enhanced safety measures, including patient and team member screenings, required masking of patient-facing team members, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes. Visitor restrictions will remain in place.

Novant Health recommends patients come to their appointments with a cloth mask or face covering. Patients without a mask will be provided one.

Visit www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus for details.