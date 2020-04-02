Novant Health partners with Walgreens stores for supply donation sites

CHARLOTTE – The community may drop off medical supply donations for Novant Health team members at the following Walgreens locations:

544 Providence Road, Charlotte 28207

5040 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte 28216

9848 Gilead Road, Huntersville, 28078

1220 Matthews Township Parkway, Matthews, 28105

1906 W. Innes St., Salisbury, 28144

Contact donatesupplies@NovantHealth.org for large donations.

Novant Health is accepting critical medical supplies such as personal protective equipment and disinfecting wipes. Medical supply donations must be in original, unopened packaging and may include: