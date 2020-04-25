New York Jets draft Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman

CHARLOTTE – The New York Jets picked Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Cameron Clark in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the 129th overall pick.

Clark became the 49ers all-time games played leader this year. He made first team all-Conference USA. He anchored an offensive line that led C-USA in rushing (203.0 yards per game).

In 2019, he helped the 49ers to a school-record seven wins, five C-USA wins and a trip to the program’s first bowl game.

He becomes the second 49er taken in the 2020 NFL Draft and the fourth selection in school history. Other picks were Larry Ogunjobi (2017), Nate Davis (2019) and Alex Highsmith (2020).

How ‘bout them Niners!! Excited for Cam Clark to be able to join such a great organization, the New York Jets! Proud of you bud, can’t wait to watch u tear up the NFL! #ClubLitToNY pic.twitter.com/I2PVAi9jbY — Will Healy (@Coach_heals) April 25, 2020

With the 129th pick the New York Jets select OT Cameron Clark from Charlotte. Clark is a purely developmental offensive lineman. Clark is better in pass protection than run blocking. Will need to get stronger to sustain a high level of play. — MattMacCoyNFL (@MattMacCoyNFL) April 25, 2020

With the 129th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Jets select..



Cameron Clark, OT, Charlotte



Good depth, and a big mean OL now in Florham Park. Could slide in to guard at the next level.



Pick Grade: B- — Dylan Tereman (@DTereman) April 25, 2020