New York Jets draft Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman

CHARLOTTE – The New York Jets picked Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Cameron Clark in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the 129th overall pick.
Clark became the 49ers all-time games played leader this year. He made first team all-Conference USA. He anchored an offensive line that led C-USA in rushing (203.0 yards per game).
In 2019, he helped the 49ers to a school-record seven wins, five C-USA wins and a trip to the program’s first bowl game.
He becomes the second 49er taken in the 2020 NFL Draft and the fourth selection in school history. Other picks were Larry Ogunjobi (2017), Nate Davis (2019) and Alex Highsmith (2020).
