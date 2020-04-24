Mecklenburg County allowing ‘drive-up’ church services

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County churches interested in hosting “drive-up” worship services for their congregations may do so starting this weekend, County Manager Dena Diorio announced April 24.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris urges church participants to do the following during services to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Not have personal contact with individuals outside of their car.

• Keep car windows partially closed during the service.

• Park a space away from other participants.

The practice of communion is not permitted.