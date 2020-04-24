Logo company uses shirt sales to buy masks for health-care workers

Photo courtesy of Logo’d Gear

CHARLOTTE – For more than 25 years, Logo’d Gear has specialized in putting logos on just about everything from apparel to electronics, drinkware, luggage, umbrellas, office supplies and even food like trail mix and candy.

Now, the Charlotte company is putting a special logo on T-shirts to encourage people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the proceeds from sales will go toward buying masks for health-care workers.

The shirts feature an illustrated dog and the words “SIT, HOOMAN! STAY!” #SocialDistancingSavesLives.

The design was created by Sandi Baginski, an assistant office manager at Logo’d Gear.

“She came up with this one design. We didn’t do any other design. Everyone in the company loves it,” owner Bo Rhinehardt said. “We all fell in love with it quickly.”

Photo courtesy of Logo’s Gear

Rhinehardt estimated the sale of one T-shirt for $20 would allow the company to buy four to five KN95 masks, which are similar to the N95 masks preferred by health-care professionals. The sale of one long-sleeve hooded shirt for $29 would supply seven to eight masks.

Many of Logo’d Gear’s suppliers have changed what they’re manufacturing due to coronavirus, with some now making sanitizer, face shields and KN95 masks. Rhinehardt said Logo’d Gear is using its position in the industry to partner with these suppliers and give back to the community.

“They’ve switched over to sell what is needed right now, so we have access to these masks from our network of suppliers and manufacturers from around the country and around the world,” he said.

Rhinehardt said Logo’d Gear will use the money from the sales of “SIT, HOOMAN! STAY!” shirts to buy masks for workers in retirement homes, nursing homes and smaller medical facilities that don’t have the resources of hospitals.

He hopes the company’s effort helps protect more people from the coronavirus, while spreading an important message.

“Sheltering at home, staying at home, it’s saving lives,” Rhinehardt said.