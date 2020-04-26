Lifepointe Church increases outreach during pandemic

FORT MILL – While planning all new online experiences due to social distancing, leadership at Lifepointe Church of Fort Mill began discussing opportunities to be the church to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lead Pastor Nate Siemon said leadership issued a call to stand firm in many ways, including generosity.

“We don’t give just to be giving at Lifepointe,” Siemon said. “We want everyone to understand the importance of generosity … the responsibility we have as followers of Jesus and the blessing that comes from living open-handed.”

In one month, the Lifepointe family collected tens of thousands in donations, including cash, gift cards, thank you notes, hand sanitizer, masks and other protective equipment for first-responders.

They’ve also donated 325 pounds of food to the Pilgrim’s Inn, a women’s shelter in Rock Hill, and are serving meals through partnerships with three other organizations.

Stephen Ollard, a chef at Civetta Italian Kitchen, came forward with his wife, Lindsay, when the StoneCrest at Piper Glen restaurant closed due to social distancing to offer their time, skills and kitchen to make meals for people in need.

“The Ollards are just one example of what it means to opt in … to make the most of your time, talents and resources through difficult times,” Multiplication Pastor Chris Ruppe said. “Together, their generosity is now feeding people all over our community.”

The Ollards and Lifepointe, with food supplied from other partners including the Shelby Mission Camp and local grocery stores, have provided meals to the Haven Men’s Shelter and other organizations.

Lifepointe leadership also committed $50,000 on April 7 from the church’s emergency fund to establish the “Lifepointe Care Initiative,” aimed at providing financial aid to those impacted through income and job loss.

On Easter Sunday, the Lifepointe family committed an additional $15,000 to increase the initiative’s budget and reach. They’ve been able to provide financial assistance to almost 40 individuals and families in the first week.

“We believe, if everyone does something, God can do everything,” Siemon said. “We’ve seen this time and time again as a church, and we pray others will join us in standing firm in generosity during this time.”

Want to get involved?

Lifepointe Church of Fort Mill shares stories of generosity on the “Fear Not, Stand Firm” podcast Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. Email help@lifepointecc.com to learn more.