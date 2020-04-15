Kunkle excels in integrating clients at SCORE

CHARLOTTE – SCORE Charlotte presented Robert Kunkle with the Distinguished Service Award for his commitment to clients and the chapter’s intake process.

His work ensures accurate and timely distribution of mentor requests. In 2019, the chapter processed nearly 1,500 of these requests from the national SCORE site (www.score.org).

Kunkle joined SCORE Charlotte four years ago, after spending 30 years with IBM. He also spent 10 years with Wells Fargo in Charlotte where he was part of a management team in their Wholesale Technology Services Risk Management Group.