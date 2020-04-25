Jet’s Pizza adds Mexican Pizza to menu

Photo courtesy of Jet’s Pizza

CHARLOTTE – Jet’s Pizza is introducing the Mexican Pizza to its menu in time for Cinco de Mayo.

The Mexican Pizza is topped with zesty chorizo, premium mozzarella, cheddar cheese, black olives, diced tomatoes and jalapeño peppers. This new specialty pizza is only available in May and June for $13.99 nationwide using code MEX.

“The limited-time offers, like the Mexican Pizza, are a fun way for us to experiment with different flavor combinations and get a better idea of what our customers are interested in for future menu additions,” said John Jetts, president of Jet’s America Inc. “With Cinco de Mayo kicking off the summer months, we thought this was the perfect time to get this new pizza out there for our customers to enjoy.”

Visit www.jetspizza.com for details.