Grocery stores offering senior shopping hours

Grocery stores have set aside specific hours for older adults or vulnerable people to shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These were posted on corporate websites. It doesn’t hurt to call your local store to verify.
• Aldi: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
• Bi-Lo: 8-9 a.m. weekdays
• Food Lion: 7-8 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
• Fresh Market: 8-9 a.m. weekdays
• Harris Teeter: 6-8 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays
• Lidl: No special hours.
• Publix: 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays
• Target: 8-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays
• Trader Joe’s: 8-9 a.m. daily
• Walmart: One hour before store opens (usually 7 a.m.) Tuesdays
• Whole Foods Market: 7-8 a.m. daily (28210 location)
