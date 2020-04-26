Dunkin’ awards $10,000 grant to hunger relief group

Lindsay Haynie, of PivotPR on behalf of Dunkin’, and Nancy Hagerman, volunteer coordinator at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, during a Dunkin’ product drop to Second Harvest Food Bank employees and volunteers. Photo courtesy of PivotPR

CHARLOTTE – The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation activated $1.25 million in emergency funding in March to support community-based health and hunger relief organizations during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Second Harvest will use its $10,000 to buy food for those in need and secure supplies needed to pack boxes and backpacks.

“Along with continuing to serve the 800-plus partner agencies in our 24-county service region, our top priority during the COVID19 pandemic is providing weekly backpacks and food boxes for children and their families who would usually be receiving free lunches from the area schools,” said Kay Carter, CEO at Second Harvest.

Dunkin’ has also launched an online gift card site, www.DunkinCoffeeBreak.com, so guests can send a Dunkin’ eGift Card to thank community heroes. For every card purchased online, Dunkin’ will donate $1, up to $100,000, to its Joy in Childhood Foundation.