COVID-19 Response Fund awards grants to arts groups

Photo courtesy of JazzArts Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – The COVID-19 Response Fund awarded more than $434,000 to five arts and cultural organizations to support artists, staff and online programming for children and families.

More than $6 million has been granted to nonprofits that primarily focus on human services. However, the grants committee has received applications from a wide range of nonprofits with compelling circumstances, including arts groups.

“These latest grants will support artists, musicians, educators, professionals and more, as well as provide for online programming for families,” said Michael Marsicano, CEO for the Foundation For The Carolinas. “It’s important to remember that people working for nonprofits have also been severely impacted and are in need of support. In addition, arts and cultural institutions play a vital role in our community’s quality of life, and these grants will help support the continuation of that work online, particularly efforts aimed at children and families.

The latest grants include:

• $25,000 to Arts+ to support the shift to virtual programming for children.

• $50,000 to the ASC Mecklenburg Creatives Resiliency Fund to support artists and performers who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

• $185,000 to the Charlotte Ballet to support its artistic, academy, education and production staff.

• $150,000 to Children’s Theatre of Charlotte to support the artistic and creative staff and ensure online programming for children.

• $24,232 to JazzArts Charlotte to support musicians and efforts to shift to online performances and educational programs.

Grant applications for the next funding cycle, which is open to eligible Mecklenburg County 501c3 nonprofits, are due noon May 1 at www.uwcentralcarolinas.org/grants/COVID.

“The impact of this crisis reverberates throughout every aspect of our community,” said Laura Yates Clark, CEO of the United Way of Central Carolinas.

Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas administer the COVID-19 Response Fund. More than $16 million raised since March 16.

Want to help?

Visit www.HelpCharMeck.org to contribute to the COVID-19 Response Fund. Corporations and foundations that wish to make a donation may contact either Catherine Warfield, senior vice president of philanthropic advancement at the Foundation For The Carolinas at 704-973-4515 or cwarfield@fftc.org; or Clint Hill, chief development officer at United Way of Central Carolinas, at 704-371-6359 or chill@uwcentralcarolinas.org.