Cotswold Chick-fil-A makes changes after coronavirus scare

The Chick-fil-A in Cotswold serves customers April 9. Karie Simmons/SCW photo

CHARLOTTE — Chick-fil-A in Cotswold was temporarily closed April 4 after a team member “was experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19.”

The restaurant, located at 4431 Randolph Road, did not notify its customers about the closure, instead opting to quietly shutter the drive-thru and disable ordering through the mobile app.

“The health department said we didn’t have to tell customers, we just had to sanitize and exclude everyone who had been in contact with that team member,” said Kevin Phongzilay, who identified himself as a manager.

The CDC says if an employee is confirmed to have COVID-19 infection, employers should inform fellow employees of their possible exposure in the workplace but maintain confidentiality as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Businesses are not required to inform customers.

Chick-fil-A released a statement April 9 addressing the closure. The statement was in response to a media inquiry submitted by the Weekly.

“We can confirm that Chick-fil-A Cotswold temporarily closed due to COVID-19 on Saturday, April 4, and has now reopened. We take seriously the health of restaurant team members and guests and took precautionary measures, including closing the restaurant to disinfect and deep clean. We continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”

The Chick-fil-A team member did not test positive for COVID-19, the company said.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, “There is currently no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with food or food packaging.”

Out of precaution, Phongzilay said employees who worked with the team member were told to self-quarantine, leaving the restaurant short-staffed.

Phongzilay normally works at Chick-fil-A in the Bank of America Plaza in Uptown. He said he and other employees from his restaurant have stepped in to work at the Cotswold location in the meantime.

“Everybody on that shift has been excluded as a safety precaution,” Phongzilay said. “If you come to this location now, you’re going to see a lot of new faces.”