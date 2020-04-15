Coronavirus won’t stall Jockel’s $500K goal for leukemia fundraiser

Allie Jockel is raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. She’s a Man & Woman of the Year All-Star Candidate. Photo courtesy of Allie Jockel

CHARLOTTE – Even in times of a global pandemic, cancer doesn’t stop and neither does Allie Jockel.

The 32-year-old Charlotte resident is determined to continue fundraising for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – a cause she has been passionate about for nearly 20 years – in the hopes of finding a cure for blood cancers and improving the quality of life for patients and their families.

But how does someone raise money to fight cancer when the entire world is focused on fighting the coronavirus? By remaining unapologetically relentless.

“We can’t wait for a more appropriate time to raise money because cancer isn’t waiting for a more appropriate time to get people sick,” Jockel said.

Jockel became involved in volunteering with LLS as a teen. Now, she’s representing Charlotte on a national level as the chosen Man & Woman of the Year All-Star Candidate for the organization’s major fundraiser, which runs through June 6.

Each year, LLS launches its Man & Woman of the Year campaign, a 10-week fundraising competition among a select group of individuals in the community who run in honor of local cancer survivors, the Boy and Girl of the Year.

Charlie Allen and Avery Wilson are Boy and Girl of the Year for the Charlotte chapter.

The All-Star campaign is a fundraising competition among a select group of MWOY alumni. Jockel ran for Woman of the Year in 2010, back when she lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She moved to Charlotte six years ago.

All-Stars represent their local market and conduct their own campaign with their personal fundraising team. Each dollar raised counts as one vote, and the male and female All-Star who raises the most money during the campaign is named the National Man & Woman of the Year All-Stars.

Funds raised through the campaign are fueling the next generation of cancer research. They also go toward patient services and copay assistance.

Before the coronavirus hit, Jockel had set a goal of raising $500,000. That number hasn’t changed. Even though it’s a difficult time to ask people for money, she looks to her uncle, Tim, and good friend, Sara, for inspiration.

Jockel’s uncle was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at a late stage in June 2018. When admitted to the hospital, his white blood cell count was 186,000 – basically one week away from dying. Had he been in any kind of an accident, he would have bled to death instantly. He was hospitalized for 65 days during his first round of chemo treatments, then he underwent a bone marrow transplant in October 2018. Initially it worked, but the leukemia came back. Tim now undergoes monthly chemotherapy treatments to keep him in remission.

Shortly after, Jockel’s friend Sara, who was only 29 years old, was also diagnosed with AML. She is currently undergoing a series of clinical trials, traveling back and forth to MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas in the hopes of getting to remission.

Jockel said it’s because of them that her drive to fight for a cure is stronger than ever.

“It’s a reminder that anything that we have going on is not nearly what they’ve dealt with,” she said.

Alyson Johnson, campaign director for LLS’s Man & Woman of the Year/Students of the Year Campaigns in Charlotte, said while the coronavirus has thrown fundraising for a loop, it has also shed light on a different perspective.

She said cancer patients are often in quarantine due to their compromised immune systems. They can’t be around loved ones and they don’t know when their lives will return to normal, if ever.

“Right now, we’re really living the life of a cancer patient,” Johnson said. “If anything, it’s kind of showing people a day in the life, a week in the life, a month in the life of people going through cancer treatments.”

Jockel is still determined to continue her campaign amidst the coronavirus, but she’s had to pivot the way she’s raising money. Instead of hosting in-person events, she’s turned to selling T-shirts online and organizing contests through Rally for Restaurants for gift cards to local restaurants. She’s also planning streaming events, such as online workouts. A company or business will execute the virtual event with a recommended donation for attending, she said.

“This is still really important and we’re grateful for anything you can give us,” Jockel said. “I really want to make Charlotte proud and I’m really trying my best to do it despite the circumstances.”