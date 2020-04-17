City Barbeque provides meals to health care heroes

SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – City Barbeque has launched a campaign to provide meals at no cost to Atrium Health staff

The restaurant will provide a slow-smoked sandwich and two sides to a health care worker for every $5 raised.

“This is a great opportunity to show health care workers in our communities how much we appreciate them,” CEO Rick Malir said. “We’re pleased to partner with our guests in showing our thanks.”

Folks interested in giving back can add a meal for a health care worker to their order at order.citybbq.com or in the City Barbeque app. For every health care meal purchased, City Barbeque will deliver a homemade meal to Atrium Health.

City Barbeque has set up a way for customers to buy meals for medical workers without placing orders for themselves at https://squareup.com/store/city-barbeque-donations.

Visit www.citybbq.com/blog/help-us-feed-our-health-care-heroes/ for details.