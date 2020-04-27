Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center pivots amid COVID-19

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center is continuing to offer services thanks to support from the COVID-19 Response Fund,

Due to a $50,000 grant, clinicians have the resources to provide speech-language tele-therapy to children in need, including children not receiving Individualized Education Program services while schools are closed.

Additionally, audiologists are offering drive-up hearing appointments in which patients stay in their vehicles while clinicians analyze and repair hearing devices.

Funds from the grant have allowed the organization to offer these services beyond existing patients to the community at large, at no or greatly reduced cost.

“During this time of social distancing, we understand the importance of being able to communicate with your loved ones, which can be a struggle for those with hearing loss or a communication disorder.” said Shannon Tucker, executive director of Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center. “We are also very aware that time away from school has an increased, negative impact on children with speech-language delays. That is why we have pivoted our services to ensure that we continue to serve those in need while doing our part to flatten the curve.”

Speech-language pathologists and audiologists have used this time working from home to create resources for parents home-schooling their children, individuals with hearing aids, and children with speech-language therapy needs.

Visit www.CharlotteSpeechHearing.com to access videos and blogs on topics from “How to Change Your Hearing Aid Battery” to “5 Tips for Working on Letter Sounds at Home.”

Want to get support?

Speech-language tele-therapy appointments, as well as parent consults and coaching, can be arranged by emailing Angie Rikard at arikard@charlottespeechhearing.com. Call 704-523-8027 ext. 215 to schedule a drive-up hearing appointments.