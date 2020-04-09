Charlotte leaders focus on small business, housing & airport amid COVID-19 crisis

CHARLOTTE – Mayor Vi Lyles and the Charlotte City Council will assemble a Community Recovery Task Force to focus on small business, housing and the airport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its goals are as follows:

• Anticipate and plan for Charlotte’s post-recovery challenges.

• Listen to the community regarding the challenges people face amid changing working and living environment.

• Develop recommendations for how the city, specifically government, can pivot to support needed changes.

• Provide residents with a long-term vision for a healthy and stable economic and civic environment

Each task force area will include four council members and five community thought-leaders who will lend their expertise, time and energy.

The task force will hold weekly virtual meetings beginning April 21 until the pandemic is resolved. Each meeting will be followed by a public forum.

Council members leading each effort are as follows:

• Small Business: Julie Eiselt and James Mitchell (coordinators), Tariq Bokhari and Dimple Ajmera.

• Housing: Malcolm Graham (coordinator), Braxton Winston, Renee Johnson and Larken Egleston.

• Airport: Ed Driggs (coordinator), Larken Egleston, Victoria Watlington and Matt Newton.