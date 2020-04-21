Charlotte City Council gives feedback on Ballantyne Reimagined rezoning

Known for its extensive office space, Ballantyne transition to become more of a live-work-play environment through Ballantyne Reimagined. Photo courtesy of Northwood

CHARLOTTE – A proposal to transform Ballantyne Corporate Park into more of an open village received praise from members of the Charlotte City Council, but the project also garnered some concerns during the April 20 public hearing.

Council members Dimple Ajmera, Julie Eiselt, Macolm Graham and Renee Johnson each expressed concern about how much affordable housing was included in the project known as Ballantyne Reimagined. They also had questions or concerns about how the proposed 4,100 housing units would affect enrollment at nearby schools.

A staff report to the council estimates the proposal will generate 775 students through three phases of development. Students would attend Endhaven Elementary, Community House Middle and Ardrey Kell High – schools already over capacity.

Three residents spoke in opposition to the project with regard to how the rezoning would affect schools, including Elyse Dashew, chairwoman for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education.

Dashew prefaced her remarks by saying the school board isn’t opposed to growth or any specific rezoning petition or petitioner, but members are in strong support of students, staff, families and schools.

“Our students ought to be more important than utility capacity or the width of a travel lane,” Dashew told the council “If we believe that our students truly are the future of our community, we must invest in them at least on par with the way we ensure our developers invest in other items for the public good.”

She asked the council to think through how the decision would have consequences on schools.

The other two speakers said schools in the Ballantyne area were already overcrowded and worry about how additional homes would make the problem worse. One questioned the enrollment projections.

Ned Curran, CEO emeritus of project petitioner Northwood, said Ballantyne Reimagined would have fewer children than a typical development, because the housing will attract empty-nesters and younger folks.

Curran told the council the original master plan for Ballantyne included two sites for schools that made sense at the time. The school district chose to build on one of the sites but declined the other.

Ed Driggs, who represents Ballantyne on the council, cautioned his colleagues from making policies on the fly. He hasn’t seen any kind of outreach from CMS that Dashew alluded to during his six years in office.

Driggs described Ballantyne Reimagined as an exciting opportunity for his district, adding that it represents a huge investment in Charlotte in terms of the job creation.

“With its open space, parks,special features, mix of uses, I believe it offers many advantages compared to uncoordinated piecemeal development to a property of this size,” Driggs said.

Driggs said the COVID-19 pandemic makes the project riskier, but having a private partner that could move quickly on such a large investment could jump-start the city’s economy.

Northwood plans to redevelop the 454-acre site in three phases:

Phase one includes up to 300,000 square feet of commercial space, 200 hotel rooms and 1,000 multi-family units built over five to six years from now.

Phase two consists of up to 400,000 square feet of office, 1,000 multi-family units and 300 single-family units developed between six and 12 years from now.

Phase three features up to 1.5 million square feet of office, 50,000 square feet of commercial, 220 hotel rooms and 1,800 multi-family units. Development would be activated by a significant transportation event, according to Dave Pettine, the city’s rezoning program manager.

Each phase of the project would include affordable and workforce housing, including 100 units in the first phase, 80 in the second and 180 in the third.

While Driggs credited Northwood for responding to the city’s request for affordable housing, other council members said they hoped more was added.

The project also includes 100 acres of green space, as well as investments to the area’s transportation network, including future connections to state highway projects and the future LYNX Blue Line extension through Ballantyne.

“I’m very excited about the Ballantyne Reimagined project,” Graham said. “It’s literally building an edge city with all of the components necessary to be successful, from parks and greenways to arts and culture, and obviously taking into consideration the transportation issue as well.”

The council may decide on the rezoning as early as next month.