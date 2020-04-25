CAMS VP earns top industry professional credential

William Dix

CHARLOTTE – William Dix recently earned the Professional Community Association Manager credential from Community Associations Institute.

Managers must have five years of community association management experience and complete over 100 hours of course work to earn the credential. They must fulfill continuing education and service requirements, as well as adhere to a code of ethics.

Dix has nearly 15 years of experience in the community management industry, with 12 of those years spent in Hawaii and three in North Carolina.

He is the regional vice president of CAMS Charlotte and serves on the CAI-NC Chapter Piedmont Regional Council.