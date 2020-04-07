Calvary Church’s audience has become global

John Munro, senior pastor at Calvary Church, leads Palm Sunday service April 5 in this screenshot from a Facebook livestream.

CHARLOTTE – John Munro remembers two or three years ago when Calvary Church considered streaming worship services. The concern was whether the online service would detract from church attendance.

In hindsight, the senior pastor said he is glad Calvary went in that direction, because it helped staff overcome technical difficulties in advance of launching livestreamed services out of necessity due to the coronavirus.

Monro told those tuning into the Palm Sunday service April 5 they were among viewers from 30 countries around the world watching.

“Even though this virus in some ways has paralyzed us, it has not paralyzed the word of God,” he said. “God’s word is not bound.”

Timothy Hathaway, pastor of worship for Calvary Church, said worship in recent weeks is similar to how it’s been done in the past, but the biggest differences have been a virtually empty sanctuary and the lack of a full orchestra and choir.

“We miss having the sanctuary full and we can’t wait until we can experience worshiping together in this room again,” Hathaway said. “ I think we’re going to have a deeper appreciation of that than ever.”

During his Palm Sunday sermon, Monro took viewers through the blessings of chapter 5 in the book of Matthew. Monro said such blessings can’t be taken away because of a virus, isolation, health problems or losing your job or life savings.

Monro described Easter Sunday as the great event of the Christian calendar when the church celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ; however, he doesn’t define Calvary by its sanctuary or campus but by its people.

“In the middle of this crisis when there’s so much fear, even panic and confusion, that we as the people of God are not fearful. We’re not panicking. We are strong in our faith because we have a savior who has conquered death and is alive forever more. We are celebrating that this week.”

Want to watch?

Calvary Church will hold livestream services for Good Friday at 7 p.m. April 10 and 9:45 a.m. April 12 at www.calvarychurch.com/easter or www.facebook.com/calvaryclt/.