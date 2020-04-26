C.W. Williams center hones in on COVID-19 among African Americans

CHARLOTTE – Debra Weeks, CEO of The C.W. Williams Community Health Center, held a Call to Action virtual meeting April 20 to address and respond to COVID-19 and it impact on the black community.

More than 63 community members participated on the call to hear and interact with the guest speakers on topics such as testing, health care delivery for well and sick patients, crime and domestic violence, substance abuse, mental health and social determinants of health factors in minority communities.

“Addressing COVID-19 requires more than a few; it requires us all to fight this like we’re in a war,” Weeks said. “There is work to be done on the ground, and we have a lot of work to do. We must galvanize and coordinate services and bridge the gaps that exist. Where are we now? Where can/should we go? What do we need to do? Who is responsible for doing it? We all need to come together to determine what needs to be done to minimize deterioration in the black community.”

Dr. Michele Griffith, a board member for C.W. Williams, facilitated the meeting. Speakers included Dr. Jerry Saunders, of C.W. Williams; Benjamin Money, NCDHHS deputy secretary for health services; Dr. Ray Feaster of Novant Health; Dr. Emily Cooper of Atrium Health; Sheriff Garry McFadden; and Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Harris shared statistics related to COVID-19 testing, positive cases and deaths countywide and reemphasized the county’s commitment to addressing the pandemic.

Although African Americans make up only one-third of the county’s population, Harris shared that more than half of COVID-19 deaths are non-Hispanics blacks.

Participants were asked to join one of six committees: crime, education, faith-based, healthcare, legislative or social determinants of health (to include factors such as housing, employment, food security, homelessness and transportation.).

The next Call to Action meeting will be held in three weeks.

Email evaughn@cwwilliams.org or call 980-335-0498 to serve on a committee.