Atrium Health rolls out more testing to underserved communities

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is rolling out additional Coronavirus Testing Centers this week, specifically aimed at addressing underserved and minority communities.

“By meeting community members where they work, live and play, Atrium Health can further provide equitable care to those disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, including communities with limited access to transportation,” said Kinneil Coltman, chief community and external affairs officer. “Through using a robust framework of actionable, real-time data, Atrium Health has identified specific areas in Charlotte’s underserved and minority communities with limited access to testing sites where our mobile health units can truly provide health, hope and healing – for all.”

To remove barriers that may exist for easy access of screening and testing sites, community members in the identified underserved areas will not need an appointment or a physician referral.

Anyone experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and loss of smell and/or taste, should visit the Coronavirus Testing Center to be screened for immediate COVID-19 testing. Those with certain medical conditions could be at a higher risk for severe illness related to COVID-19, including those with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, diabetes, chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis and liver disease.

Atrium Health will ensure the ability to pay will not be an inhibiting factor for those who need screened and tested. Testing is available to those who do not have insurance coverage, as well as those with coverage or who are covered by a government program. The hospital system doesn’t share a patient’s immigration status and will not report undocumented patients.

The specific location of testing sites will be determined by emerging hot-spots identified by the latest GIS data on COVID-19 positive cases in the underserved community.

The initial screening and testing COVID-19 will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following dates and locations: April 14 in the Atrium Health NorthPark Parking Lot (251 Eastway Drive, Charlotte) and April 16 in the First Baptist Church – West Parking Lot (1801 Oaklawn Ave.).

Visit www.AtriumHealth.org/Coronavirus for details.