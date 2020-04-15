Retired bank exec honored for nonprofit service

Jim Mortimer (right) accepts his award from Juliette Weiland, chapter president, and Jim Poppe, district director for North Carolina. Photo courtesy of SCORE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – SCORE Charlotte awarded Matthews resident James Mortimer an Emeritis Award for Meritorius Service for his 16 years of volunteering to the nonprofit.

Mortimer received the award for consistently providing above-average service to the Charlotte chapter. He is only the ninth member to receive the award since the chapter was formed in 1965. He served as chapter president in 2011 and 2012.

SCORE is a volunteer organization consisting of active and retired business executives and business owners that mentor small businesses.

He had 34 years of financial executive experience in city management, risk management and commercial lending at First Union National Bank and Wachovia Bank in Charlotte.