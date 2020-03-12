Wells Fargo takes coronavirus precautions; some staffers work from home

Some employees at One Wells Fargo in Uptown Charlotte are working from home after it was confirmed that an employee on the sixth floor of the building had been in close, prolonged contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Wells Fargo.

Beth Richek, a spokesperson for Wells Fargo, wrote in an email to South Charlotte Weekly that the bank was notified of the employee’s interaction with the individual March 11. The employee is at home and their health is being closely monitored, Richek said.

“We performed enhanced cleaning at the location, and out of an abundance of caution, we have asked employees who have been in close proximity with this employee to work from home in accordance with public health guidance,” Richek said.

Other Wells Fargo locations in Charlotte are not impacted, she said.

“We continue to follow all public health guidance, and we remain focused on meeting the needs of our customers while reducing the risk to our employees and customers,” Richek said.

Mecklenburg County confirmed two presumptive positive cases of VOVID-19 on March 12.