Weekend lane closures scheduled for I-77 south of Uptown

CHARLOTTE – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews on March 29 will temporarily close lanes on Interstate 77 at the West Boulevard overpass as part of a $12.8 million improvement of the highway between exits 5 and 10.

The contract calls for milling, paving, repairing concrete and installing pavement markings and snow plowable markers along the five-mile stretch.

The project also includes improvements to the northbound and southbound bridges at West Boulevard and the bridge exiting I-77 South to West Boulevard. Crews will paint the bridges, replace bridge joints, perform repairs to the concrete deck and add a new deck overlay to smooth the ride for motorists.

Weather permitting, the closures will start at 7 a.m. so crews can complete lane striping and install pavement markers. Two of three lanes may be closed in each direction throughout the day. If work is not completed, closures will be scheduled for another day.