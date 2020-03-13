Waterfalls, underdecking among outdoor trends

Outdoor features help make yards more aesthetically pleasing and functional as they are perfect for gatherings with friends and family. Kayla Berenson/SCW photo

With warmer weather approaching, designing a functioning outdoor space to entertain others and relax at home will be a popular home improvement trend.

Whether homeowners want to design a waterfall, install a firepit, or simply keep their outdoor spaces from getting damaged by the spring and summer rain, there are many companies offering solutions.

All Natural Streams Landscaping

All Natural Streams Landscaping, a Charlotte-based company, has been in business for 25 years.

Owner Billy Provett and his team specialize in designing waterfalls, coy ponds, streams and other outdoor living areas.

“They don’t make a sound machine with the sound of water on it for no reason,” Provett said. “It’s very therapeutic. Once you have a water feature, it’s going to bring you outside and you’re going to want to have dinner next to it. It’s like a magnet.”

Provett said once customers contact him, he or someone from his team will go to the site of the project, design on-site and present a proposal. If the customer wants to move forward, Provett’s team will come back in two months and start building. He said pricing starts at $7,000 and increases depending on the budget as well as the size and scope of the project.

In addition to the relaxation aspect of building a waterfall or coy pond outside, Provett said homeowners can enjoy another benefit.

“If you ever sell your house, it’s going to make your house much more marketable to sell,” Provett said. “And the first thing that you’re going to do when you buy your new house is build another water feature. Because once you get used to it, you don’t want to live without it.”

On the web: www.natu ralstreams.com.

MetroGreenscape

MetroGreenscape in Charlotte helps customers design an “outdoor oasis” while also providing outdoor maintenance services.

Client experience manager Monique Johnson said the company will work with customers to design their dream outdoor spaces from start to finish. They can do something as small as a firepit to something as big as an outdoor kitchen.

“We can design something specifically for you and help you think as big or as small as you’d like,” Johnson said.

Once customers are given an estimated quote for their design and decide to use MetroGreenscape, the front desk will schedule a time for the building process.

The client experience separates MetroGreenscape from other companies. Throughout the process, Johnson is in constant contact with customers to make sure they are getting the best possible experience.

MetroGreenscape also offers outdoor maintenance services for these spaces so customers do not have to upkeep the spaces themselves.

On the web: www.metro greenscape.com.

Dry Patio Solutions

With spring and summer weather comes spring and summer storms. Dry Patio Solutions in Denver aims to help homeowners keep their outdoor spaces dry.

The company specializes exclusively in underdecking. Owner Patrick Tierney said not many companies in the area do this.

Tierney said his company installs a proprietary system that goes underneath a homeowner’s deck and collects water and makes the space below an elevated deck dry and usable.

“Our clients use this space as living space, whereas before, when it’s raining, it’s all wet below the deck,” Tierney said. “So any furniture you have is rendered useless that weekend until it dries.”

Tierney said there are also other benefits of underdecking beyond keeping a space dry.

“The underside of the deck is usually unsightly at first,” Tierney said. “There’s mold and there’s spiders and things. Our system seals that off so there’s no maintenance there as well. So, not only do you have a functioning area underneath as living space, now you don’t have to maintain that area.”

If customers are interested in Dry Patio Solutions’ services, Tierney said his team will meet with them, discuss the project and make sure it’s the right fit. From there, they will measure out the space and estimate a cost. Once a cost is confirmed, Tierney said it takes four to six weeks for supplies to arrive. Then, they begin underdecking. Tierney said the average size of the spaces is usually 300 feet and takes his team one day to complete.

Tierney said the project usually costs between $6,000 and $7,000 but can vary depending on the space. He said it is about $20 to $22 per square foot.

On the web: www.drypatiosolutions.com.