Veteran bringing in-home care franchise to Pineville

Bill Osborne

After a long stint as a sergeant in the Marine Corps and over a decade in the healthcare field including being on a Critical Care Flight Team working for a large healthcare system in Charlotte, Bill Osborne opened a franchise with Right at Home, an in-home care and assistance company.

He has been serving people from his Belmont location since 2006. Osborne is expanding his Right at Home footprint with a soon-to-be-built location in the Pineville area. He has plans to expand his range even further to include the SouthPark and Ballantyne areas of Charlotte.

“We’re really excited to say we’re opening the brick and mortar in Pineville,” Osborne said March 10. “We’re going to open a physical office there, but it’s going to be a couple of months until we do. Ten thousand people turn 65 every day. That area of Charlotte down there is pretty dense, and there’s not a Right At Home supporting those folks.

“There is a need for the quality of care that we can provide. They need that. It takes a unique approach to reach our vision, which is to improve the quality of life for those we serve. There’s not someone out there who’s able to do what we can do right now.”

Osborne’s Belmont Right at Home location has about 60 caregivers and 31 full-time clients.

Right at Home’s model is to provide in-home care for patients who don’t need to be hospitalized and want to be living in their homes, but still need help with a variety of services.

“We try to pick up the little bits and pieces as needed for them to stay at their home,” said Daniel Bourne, Right at Home’s business operator coordinator. “We help people who want to stay home and aren’t ready to go into assisted living and who don’t need to be in assisted living. Also, our service helps make sure people are taking their medicines right and doing the things they need to do to get healthy, stay healthy and not get re-admitted to the hospital. That’s the number one goal is to keep them home and healthy.”

Specialized care options

Right at Home is a dementia and cognitive support certified service, which very few businesses in the Charlotte region are.

They offer a unique program called Dementia Live that allows family members to “live the dementia experience” that allows them to feel what the disease looks like from a personal perspectives.

“Then we’ll debrief and talk about how we feel,” Osborne said. “Then we discuss tips of what we could have done differently or things we can do to manage the environment for that time when they were in the realm of having dementia. It changes people’s perspective.

Osborne was also one of the very first class of people who became certified by the Alzheimer’s Association nationally in a program created by Right at Home, so he can see the shift in treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s.

Osborne said 10 years ago the approach to treating Alzheimer’s was very pharmacological, but there’s been a complete shift in treatment since.

“We get to know who that person is and who they are then we get to know their abilities,” he said. “It’s an in-depth assessment and measurement of the ability of someone with Alzheimer’s. We’re focusing on what they can do and not when they can’t do. It’s important for the family to get that, too. Sometimes, it’s difficult to grasp.”

Helping out veterans

Osborne is a proud veteran of the Marine Corps, where he was deployed as a field combat engineer to Fallujah, Iraq.

He knows there’s a big population of veterans in Charlotte who need his help, but simply don’t know Right at Home is here for them.

He hopes the new Pineville store can help bridge the gap.

“We know there’s a large veteran population in the area as well,” he said. “We’re a VA-approved vendor. That means when veterans get authorized to have home health care or respite care, we’re allowed to provide that for them.

“There are a lot of veterans that can use this care. It can make an impact between life and death for them whether they have us or not. But, the problem is, they don’t know that we’re out there and I think it’s important for them to know about us.”

Awards piling up

For the 2019 season, Right at Home Belmont received three prestigious awards under Osborne’s leadership: 2020 Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence, Employer of Choice and Provider of Choice from Home Care.

“The reason why that’s happening is due to communication,” Osborne said. “We’re striving to improve our communication even more by leveraging technology with a local caregiver. That provides information to our caregivers that they can share with the clients in real-time, which is huge.”

Osborne said his customers are randomly surveyed, 10% of them a month. The surveys are done anonymously, but they routinely show that Osborne knows what he’s doing and he’ll bring expertise to the Pineville and south Charlotte residents the same way he excelled in Belmont.

“The awards that he’s won don’t come without reason,” Bourne said. “From being in Bill’s office and working with him over the past couple of years, Bill just takes care of people. I think that’s what’s at the core of what I’ve learned about him. He just wants to take care of people.”