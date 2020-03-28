The Good Kitchen donating meals to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Photo courtesy of Second Harvest Food bank of Metrolina

CHARLOTTE – The Good Kitchen has donated 35,000 individually portioned meals to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to distribute children and seniors in need.

The food bank’s child and senior hunger programming includes mobile pantries, distribution events and 800-plus partner agencies in 24 counties.

“So many people are flocking to the grocery store and cooking at home, but those in food insecure areas do not have this luxury,” said Amber Lewis, founder of Charlotte-born The Good Kitchen. “Being able to provide a meal that is healthy and well balanced to children, adults and the elderly is more important than ever.”

Kay Carter, CEO of the food bank, said the need has grown tremendously with over 182,000 children and 45,000 seniors living in poverty in the region

“It’s through partnerships in times of crisis, that we know we can work together to end hunger,” Carter said.