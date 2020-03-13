Stark: Pro wrestling event was a smash, brother

CWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling ran wild in Matthews on March 6, giving families opportunities to cheer good guys and boo bad guys. The event was held at Crews Road Recreation Center. Andrew Stark/SCW photo

MATTHEWS – The Crews Road Recreation Center transformed into a professional wrestling venue complete with pyrotechnics, action in and out of the ring and a whole lot of fun on March 6 as CWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling invaded and put on quite a show.

The action was hot and heavy from the opening bell, and the title match at the end was so good it ran about 20 extra minutes before Snooty Foxx regained his heavyweight belt after a controversial end involving brass knuckles.

The event was themed as a Matthews Family Fun Night, and it very much lived up to the billing.

First off, tickets were very cheap. I took my two boys and a buddy of theirs and the grand total for our nearly three hours of wrestling action was $11. That was it. The town provided free popcorn and water to adults and the masses of kids, many of whom lined the entranceway to greet – or taunt – the wrestling talent.

And it was plain to see on which side a wrestler was without previously knowing much about them.

The tag team Viva Las Amish, for example, was not going to be a bunch of good guys from the start. They came out of the locker room with a live chicken, an old fashioned butter churn and a manager who yelled at any child standing to sit down, respect his team and be quiet.

The kids and adults jeered the bad wrestlers and cheered for the good ones.

Viva Las Amish ended up losing to their six-man tag-team opponent, Pineapple Express, but there were many other highlights in the fun-filled evening.

After the first four matches were completed, the wrestlers came out for a meet and greet with fans. Kids could touch the wrestling ring, which was a very thin piece of foam padding covering a plywood base of the ring. They could touch the ropes, which I would have loved when I was an 8-year-old like my youngest son.

The wrestlers sold T-shirts, although some hadn’t yet performed.

After the nearly 10-minute intermission, the action was right back at it for the final few matches.

Ethan A. Sharpe and Adrian “Action” Jackson put on great performances in their match, and “Cowboy” Kool Jay won the cheers of fans as he came into the ring wearing a cowboy hat and dancing to “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

He retained his championship belt with a win over Bitdon, but Foxx’s finale was wrapped in controversy when his title was nearly taken.

After a long, yet very entertaining, back-and-forth battle, Foxx seemed to have control of the match, but his opponent, “Acegawd” Arik Royal, turned his back to the referee and pulled out brass knuckles. He cold-cocked Foxx, but the fans – probably around 100 or so – noticed the illegal move. Once the referee heard the boos and searched the opponent, Foxx retained his title and put the stamp on a night of family fun.