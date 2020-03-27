South Charlotte Partners plans transportation summit

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Partners has rescheduled its Regional Transportation Summit from May 4 to Sept. 28.

The event is designed to bring local, state and federal stakeholders together to discuss future needs. Peter Cirpiano, senior advisor for policy and infrastructure with the Federal Railroad Administration, was among guests.

Last year’s event had more than 200 leaders, including S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon and CATS CEO John Lewis.

The event will still be head at Ballantyne Country Club.

Visit www.southcltpartners.com for details.

