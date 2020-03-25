Simmons to Mint Hill residents: We will get through

The Town of Mint Hill sent this email to Mint Hill residents on behalf of Mayor Brad Simmons.

Mint Hill residents,

Over the last two weeks, Mecklenburg County and the State of North Carolina, have aggressively increased our response to the point where mass gatherings are currently limited to 50 people or less, schools statewide are closed until May 15, restaurants are closed except for takeout, gyms and recreation centers are closed, and thousands of employees from every business sector are either not working or teleworking to stay in business and provide needed services to the community.

However, even with these measures, the county and town leaders do not believe we have gone far enough to begin to flatten the curve of new cases.

As a result, Mecklenburg County in conjunction with the City of Charlotte and the six towns has issued an Executive Order that requires residents to STAY AT HOME unless they are providing essential services. The order is set to begin Thursday, March 26 and last 21 days.

The order directs all individuals living in the county to remain at their place of residence except to provide or receive certain essential services or engage in certain activities and work for essential business and government services.

It also directs all businesses and governmental agencies to cease nonessential operations at physical locations in the County and prohibits all non-essential gatherings of any number of individuals. It also orders cessation of all non-essential travel.

If you leave your home for essential activities or if you go to work in an essential business you must follow social distancing practices, staying at least 6 feet apart from each other. Continue to be diligent. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

STAY AT HOME, leaving only to perform any of the essential activities as outlined below.

Essential activities include:

Engaging in or performing tasks essential to maintain health and safety. Examples include picking up medicine or visiting a doctor.

Obtaining necessary supplies for you, your family or household members, necessary for staying home. Support your local businesses by ordering curbside pick-up, delivery, take out or drive thru. Please only purchase items you immediately need and do not stockpile.

Going for a run, hike or other outdoor activity while maintaining proper social distancing. Our parks will remain open, but the play areas are closed.

To care for a family member in another household.

To care for elderly, minors, dependents, or other vulnerable persons

Essential businesses include:

Health care operations and home health workers

Essential infrastructure, including construction of housing (residential and mixed-use), industrial and commercial projects currently underway

Grocery stores and convenience stores

Restaurants offering curbside pick-up, delivery, take out or drive-thru services

Pharmacies

Gas stations and auto repair facilities

Banks

Garbage collection. Waste Pro will continue to pick up trash, recycling and yard waste a normal schedule.

Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses.

Childcare facilities providing services that enable essential employees to go to work.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is easily transmitted, especially in group settings. Preventing the further spread of this disease hinges on every person in Mint Hill reducing their interactions with others, especially those beyond their immediate household. It is essential that the spread of the virus be slowed to protect the ability of public and private health care providers to handle the influx of new patients and safeguard public health and safety.

These are challenging times, and the impact of COVID-19 is being felt by every resident in our town. I am concerned for our community, especially those who are sick or at higher risk of becoming infected, as well as those who have either lost, or are at risk of losing their job or business. The consequences of this crisis are already deep and severe, and we’re not yet through the worst. I am confident, if we come together as a community and taking radical measures to protect ourselves, we will emerge from this crisis with resiliency and strength.

I encourage you to follow official sources for accurate. Click here for the complete Mecklenburg County Proclamation.

If you are experiencing symptoms a dry cough, shortness of breath or fever, CALL FIRST before seeking treatment in-person.

Stay safe, stay well, stay informed. We will get through.

Brad Simmons

Mint Hill Mayor