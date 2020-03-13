Restaurant inspections (Feb. 28-March 5)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Feb. 28-March 5:

Lowest Scores

• Tacos El Nevado, 4640 South Blvd. – 90.5 Violations include: Containers of steak, chicken and sauce with eggs weren’t held hot enough; cooked chicken, pork, beef, beans and rice in walk-in cooler wasn’t held cold enough; spray bottle near dish-washing area wasn’t labeled; back door was open with damaged screen; and three stacks of Styrofoam food containers soiled with debris and food were kept above flip-top in kitchen.

28209

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 2717 South Blvd. – 96.5

• Little Spoon Eatery, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 96

• McDonald’s, 2625 South Blvd. – 95

• Bojangles’, 231 E. Woodlawn Road – 92

• Café Monte, 4705 Ashley Park Lane – 95.5

• PF Changs China Bistro, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 95

28211

• LilTaco, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97

• Mandarin Express, 4400 Sharon Road – 95

• Park Central Café, 2101 Rexford Road – 97

• Pink Cactus Bar and Kitchen, 4423 Sharon Road – 94

• Poppy’s Bagels and More, 2921 Providence Road – 95.5

28226

• Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7741 Colony Road – 95.5

• McDonald’s, 7721 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

• Tropical Smoothie Café, 6640 Carmel Road – 98

• Up Fresh Kitchen, 14027 Conlan Circle – 98.5

28277

• Burtons Grill and Bar, 9816 Rea Road – 95.5

• Cinebarre, 8008 Providence Road – 97.5

• Firehouse Subs, 8020 Providence Road – 97.5

• Le Peep Restaurant, 8140 Providence Road – 97

• Market Deli, 10636 Providence Road – 93

• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 96

• Starbucks Coffee, 7860 Rea Road – 97.5

• Tijuana Flats, 14021 Conlan Circle – 98.5

• Wendy’s, 11640 Providence Road – 97

