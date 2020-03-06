Restaurant health inspections (Feb. 21-27)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Feb. 21-27:
Lowest Scores
• California Pizza Kitchen, 4400 Sharon Lane – 90
Violations include: Employee drink was on prep surface; hand sink didn’t have soap; soiled utensils were stored as clean; open top prep units and drawer units weren’t holding cold enough; seven pitchers of tea and water had no lids in dining room; and pizza prep unit was not cold holding properly in one zone.
28209
• Lai Lai Express, 1607 E. Montford Drive –95
• Osteria Luca Park Road, 4127 Park Road – 97
• Seoul Poke Bowl, 3609 South Blvd. – 96
• The Steak N Hoagie Shop, 3401 South Blvd. – 98.5
28210
• Circle K, 6500 Fairview Road – 96.5
• Food Lion (seafood & market), 10120 Johnston Road – 99
• Jersey Mike’s Subs, 4724 Sharon Road – 98
• Moe’s Southwest Grill, 4724 Sharon Road – 96
• Starbucks Coffee, 4805 Sharon Road – 100
• Wolfman Pizza, 8504 Park Road – 97.5
28211
• Creation Taste, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 94.5
• K&N Barbeque, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• The Little Chef Co., 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Strudelteig, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
28226
• Food Lion (produce), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 99
• Great Harvest Bread Company, 6420 Rea Road – 94
• Harris Teeter (produce), 4100 Carmel Road – 100
• Panera Bread, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Starbucks, 4100 Carmel Road – 100
28270
• Bojangles’, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
• Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road S. – 99
28277
• Adam’s Mart, 11924 Elm Lane – 96.5
• Arby’s, 9923 Sandy Rock Place – 98.5
• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 97.5
• Bay Leaf Indian Grill, 14027 Conlan Circle – 92.5
• Desarnos, 6420 Rea Road – 98.5
• Oggi Ristorante Italiano, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 97
• Sanctuary Bistro, 6414 Rea Road – 98.5
• Super G Mart (meat market), 7323 E. Independent Blvd. – 95.5
• The Twelfth Man Pub, 12206 Copper Way – 95
• Vintner Wine Market, 8128 Providence Road – 94
