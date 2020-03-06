Restaurant health inspections (Feb. 21-27)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Feb. 21-27:

Lowest Scores

• California Pizza Kitchen, 4400 Sharon Lane – 90

Violations include: Employee drink was on prep surface; hand sink didn’t have soap; soiled utensils were stored as clean; open top prep units and drawer units weren’t holding cold enough; seven pitchers of tea and water had no lids in dining room; and pizza prep unit was not cold holding properly in one zone.

28209

• Lai Lai Express, 1607 E. Montford Drive –95

• Osteria Luca Park Road, 4127 Park Road – 97

• Seoul Poke Bowl, 3609 South Blvd. – 96

• The Steak N Hoagie Shop, 3401 South Blvd. – 98.5

28210

• Circle K, 6500 Fairview Road – 96.5

• Food Lion (seafood & market), 10120 Johnston Road – 99

• Jersey Mike’s Subs, 4724 Sharon Road – 98

• Moe’s Southwest Grill, 4724 Sharon Road – 96

• Starbucks Coffee, 4805 Sharon Road – 100

• Wolfman Pizza, 8504 Park Road – 97.5

28211

• Creation Taste, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 94.5

• K&N Barbeque, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• The Little Chef Co., 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• Strudelteig, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

28226

• Food Lion (produce), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 99

• Great Harvest Bread Company, 6420 Rea Road – 94

• Harris Teeter (produce), 4100 Carmel Road – 100

• Panera Bread, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

• Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

• Starbucks, 4100 Carmel Road – 100

28270

• Bojangles’, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5

• Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road S. – 99

28277

• Adam’s Mart, 11924 Elm Lane – 96.5

• Arby’s, 9923 Sandy Rock Place – 98.5

• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 97.5

• Bay Leaf Indian Grill, 14027 Conlan Circle – 92.5

• Desarnos, 6420 Rea Road – 98.5

• Oggi Ristorante Italiano, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 97

• Sanctuary Bistro, 6414 Rea Road – 98.5

• Super G Mart (meat market), 7323 E. Independent Blvd. – 95.5

• The Twelfth Man Pub, 12206 Copper Way – 95

• Vintner Wine Market, 8128 Providence Road – 94