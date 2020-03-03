Pike Nurseries hosting ‘Super Strawberry Saturday’ on March 7

MATTHEWS – Pike Nurseries will host its annual Super Strawberry Saturday on March 7 at all stores.

Guests can kick off their day with a Growing Berries class at 9 a.m. when they will learn how to incorporate various berry plants into the landscape. For the remainder of the day, stores will offer a free strawberry plant with any purchase, complimentary strawberry lemonade to sip while they shop and a selection of the latest spring blooms for the garden.

Pike Nurseries has a location at 12630 N. Community House Road.



Pike Nurseries offers these tips for super strawberries:

· Sweet sunshine – Plant strawberries in a space with well-draining soil and full sun (six to eight hours each day).

· Leave space to place – Space the plants in the ground about one to two feet apart and space rows leaving about one foot between each row. After digging a hole for each plant, mix the native soil at a 50/50 ratio with Pike Planting Mix to improve drainage and allow for better root growth. Remove the plants from their nursery containers and nestle in their earthy new home. Then, backfill the holes with the mixed soil.

· Water wisely – Water the new strawberry patch thoroughly after planting, and spread a layer of straw or mulch around the plants to retain moisture and cut down on weeds. Always water around the soil at the base of the plant – not the leaves, as wet leaves invite disease.

· Remove to improve – To ensure strawberries bear fruit all season long, be sure to remove the first set of flowers to yield bigger berries with the next set.

· Harvest in containers – Strawberries grow well in containers, hanging baskets and strawberry jars. Be sure to use a nutrient-rich potting soil, like Pike Potting Soil, to ensure proper drainage.

· Eat up – Enjoy fresh strawberries in a variety of recipes – sprinkled over salads, spread on crackers, dipped in chocolate or just plain for a naturally sweet flavor.

Visit www.pikenursery.com for details.



