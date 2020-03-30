You are here: Home / News / Photo: Charlotte resident aboard USS Gerald R. Ford

Photo: Charlotte resident aboard USS Gerald R. Ford

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Derrick Williams, of Charlotte, goes over flight deck operations inside USS Gerald R. Ford’s flight deck control, prior to flight operations March 23 in the Atlantic Ocean. Ford, the flight deck leading chief petty officer, is conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Rinner)

