Photo: Charlotte resident aboard USS Gerald R. Ford March 30, 2020 by Charlotte Media Group Leave a Comment Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate Derrick Williams, of Charlotte, goes over flight deck operations inside USS Gerald R. Ford's flight deck control, prior to flight operations March 23 in the Atlantic Ocean. Ford, the flight deck leading chief petty officer, is conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Rinner)
