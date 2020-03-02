Media asks Republican National Convention leaders about coronavirus, protests

CHARLOTTE – Organizers with the 2020 Republican National Convention updated the media on planning for the event and answered questions about the threat of coronavirus and protests during a March 2 conference call.

When asked about the growing concern of coronavirus, Chief Information Officer Max Everett said the RNC is following the lead of the Trump Administration and closely watching the spread of the virus. Everett said they are working with local, state and federal partners to ensure the health and safety of visitors and attendees.

“We have faith and confidence in what the administration is doing,” Everett said.

The likelihood of protests and counter-protests was also discussed on the conference call.

CEO and President Marcia Lee Kelly said protests are a First Amendment right the RNC supports and does not intend to take away. She said the RNC is working with law enforcement officials in the Secret Service, FBI, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and other agencies to ensure locals, protestors and visitors are safe.

Of the projected 50,000 RNC attendees, one-third will be from media organizations. Throughout the planning process, Kelly has stressed the convention’s ongoing efforts to support the media at the “made-for-TV” event.

RNC officials have also emphasized the economic growth the convention is expected to bring to Charlotte in August.

Kelly said the organization recently released its venue guide earlier than usual so businesses can begin marketing sooner and bring money in. The full venue guide can be found at www.2020venues.com.

Additionally, Everett said the 2020 Host Committee is “well ahead of their pace of what they need” in their $70 million fundraising goal. Everett said the money will go back into Charlotte. He also said this particular host committee has been the best committee partner in his time working for the RNC.

The RNC will host its second media walkthrough in April.

On the web: www.2020gopconvention.com.