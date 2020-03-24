Mecklenburg County: Stay at home for 21 days

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office has announced a stay-at-home order for county residents as the number of COVID-19 cases increase. The order goes into effect on March 26 at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until April 16.

County Manager Dena Diorio announced the order March 24 during a county commissioners’ budget and public policy meeting.

The order will require residents to remain in their homes for the next 21 days in an attempt to reduce the number of new COVID-19 infections within the county. Exceptions will be allowed for those seeking medical treatment, buying food or exercising outdoors.

Essential workers, including hospital and medical staff, pharmacy employees, law enforcement, firefighters, EMS Agency, some government employees and food service and grocery store employees will be allowed to travel to work. There are also many other essential business operations that can continue to operate.

“As we said from the beginning, we must act based on what we are seeing on the ground in our community,” Harris said. “Mecklenburg County has far more cases than any other county in North Carolina, and this extra step will keep more people away from each other and begin to flatten the rate of new cases before the hospital system becomes overwhelmed.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the police departments of the six towns in Mecklenburg County will enforce the order.

The order will not prohibit restaurants from providing take out or delivery options. It also does not prohibit daycares, homeless shelters and government agencies from operating.

Visit www.MeckNC.gov/covid-19 for details about the order.