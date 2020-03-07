Mayor’s Masked Ball raises money for UNCF

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball will feature an award reception, red carpet photo-ops, elegant dining and an after-party with dignitaries, volunteers and historically black college and university alumni.

Erica Bryant, of WSOC-TV, will serve as mistress of ceremonies for the sixth annual black-tie gala, which starts at 6 p.m. March 14 at The Westin Charlotte. Buy tickets or donate to the event at www.UNCF.org/Charlotte.

“UNCF continues to change the HBCU narrative across the nation,” President and CEO Michael L. Lomax said. “Events such as the Charlotte UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball raise awareness of our mission and equip more students of color with the resources necessary to transition into college, graduate and ultimately expand and diversify America’s highly educated workforce.”

UNCF has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. It supports 37 private HBCUs and advocates for minority higher education.

For their commitment to education and support of UNCF, Derek Webber, president, Webber Marketing and Consulting; Thomas Finke, chairman and CEO, Barings; Dwight Gibson, president of sanitary and industrial segments, SPX FLOW; and Donta Wilson, chief digital officer, Truist Financial Corporation, will all receive the UNCF “Masked Award.”

“The Mayor’s Masked Ball continues to serve as a platform to raise unrestricted dollars so that we can continue to provide scholarships to deserving students and invest in their futures,” said Tiffany Jones, area development director, UNCF. “Last year, we raised more than $200,000 at the event to help students across North Carolina get to and through college. Without support from UNCF, many of our most promising future leaders would not have the opportunity to get a quality education.”