Lucas elected as trustee to Mary Duke Biddle Foundation

Joe Lucas

CHARLOTTE – Joe Lucas has been elected to serve as a trustee of the Mary Duke Biddle Foundation.

Lucas is not only an attorney at Pope Flynn in Charlotte, but he also happens to be the great-grandson of Mary Duke Biddle.

Established in 1956 by Mary Duke Biddle, an American philanthropist and granddaughter of industrialist and philanthropist Washington Duke, the foundation supports education and the arts in the Triangle region, as well as Duke University.

“Joe is a valued addition to our board of trustees,” Executive Director Mimi O’Brien said. “His work in public finance in North Carolina, including school districts, has given him significant insight into the development and needs of our communities. We appreciate both his experience and his wise counsel.”

Lucas, who also serves as the managing member of Pope Flynn, is vice president and serves on the executive committee of the Mary Duke Biddle Trent Semans Foundation, a separate Durham-based grant-making foundation.

He also serves president of the board of directors of The Josiah Charles Trent Memorial Foundation Endowment Fund at Duke University. He previously served on the board of directors of Myers Park Trinity Little League in Charlotte.

A member of the North Carolina and South Carolina bars, he graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s degree in history, then went on to receive his JD from Duke University School of Law.