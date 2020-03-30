Krispy Kreme giving away doughnuts to health care workers, neighbors

These are not Original Glazed Doughnuts, but they are mouthwatering. SCW file photo

WINSTON-SALEM – Krispy Kreme will provide all health care workers free dozens of its Original Glazed Doughnuts every Monday from March 30 (National Doctors Day) to May 6-12 (National Nurses Week).

Workers can go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell staff what they need and show an employer badge.

Also, on Saturdays, Krispy Kreme will add a free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts to every pick-up, drive-thru and delivery order that includes a full price dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts or more.

The idea is that the extra box goes to a neighbor.

[South Charlotte Weekly works hard to bring you local news.

Please consider making a small financial donation to help us add value to our community.]

