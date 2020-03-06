Klobuchar, Trump win Providence Day student caucus

Providence Day School’s “conservative caucus” pit President Donald Trump against challenger William Weld, while the “liberal caucus” narrowed down the pool to Amy Klobuchar against Joe Biden. Photo courtesy of Providence Day School

CHARLOTTE – In advance of North Carolina’s Super Tuesday primary, Providence Day School students participated in an Iowa-style caucus for the 2020 presidential election on March 2.

Advanced Placement Government students led a group of juniors and seniors through the simulation during lunch.

The “liberal caucus,” for those aimed at the contenders for the Democratic nomination, replicated the Iowa experience with candidate supporters working to convince others in the room to join them in support of a particular candidate. Participants from the audience of around 60 students chose their initial candidate to “stand with” after discussing merits with their peers. If a first-round candidate did not receive 15% of the vote (or 15% of participants there), those supporters had to align with another candidate in the room for the second round.

During the first round, Tulsi Gabbard had no votes. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren did not receive enough votes to qualify for the second round, so their supporters had to find other candidates to caucus for in round two.

The next vote took place 20 minutes later.

Mike Bloomberg did not gain enough support to make it into the final round, which left Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar as the remaining contenders. Although Biden appeared to have the winning numbers early on in the third and final round, Klobuchar took the lead and earned a victory.

However, just an hour after her win in the Providence Day School caucus, Klobuchar announced the end to her campaign.

The “conservative caucus,” held in a different location on campus with just over two dozen students, was styled after the traditional Republican caucus.

Two student/candidate representatives gave short campaign speeches on behalf of Donald Trump and William Weld, his primary challenger, and then moderators guided the audience and representatives through a discussion.

Students cast private ballots at the end of the event, and Trump was the victor.