Humane Society changes Pet Palooza

CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte is converting its Pet Palooza Walk and Festival to a Virtual Vendor Fair and Fundraising Walk.

The event allows the community to support the nonprofit through an online fundraising walk and online vendor fair on April 25 via Facebook Live. The one-mile walk starts at 10 a.m.

Registration for walkers costs $10. Add $5 for youth and $10 for adults to get an event T-shirt. Participants are asked to raise $100 each.

Visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/pepal202/ for details.