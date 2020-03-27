HomeTrust Bank Implements Protective Measures for COVID-19

ASHEVILLE – HomeTrust Bank is making temporary operational adjustments to address coronavirus.

Beginning March 20, customers are directed to use drive-thru lanes at branches for in-person transactions and make appointments to use lobby services by calling 800-627-1632 and pressing #.

Saturday branch hours will be temporarily suspended beginning March 28.

“The past few weeks have been incredibly challenging for everyone in the communities we hold dear,” President and CEO Dana Stonestreet said. “I continue to be amazed at the resilience of our employees and customers, and the level of care and patience they are showing each other as we weather the impact of COVID-19.”

Visit www.htb.com/covid-19 for details.

