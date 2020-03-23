Help is available to hotel, motel tenants facing eviction

CHARLOTTE – The United Way, Crisis Assistance Ministry, Mecklenburg County and The Foundation For The Carolinas are helping the community’s most fragile residents facing evictions from hotels and motels.

The initiative pays at least one-week of costs to keep individuals and families from possibly becoming homeless.

“This is already a fragile population that is vulnerable to homelessness,” said Stacy Lowry, director of Mecklenburg County community support services. “It will only make it harder if they are forced out and have nowhere else to go.”

Crisis Assistance Ministry will pay for a week’s worth of hotel and motel costs to forestall immediate evictions, then work with the hotels and motels to come up with a longer-term solution.

“This is a very tough time for everyone,” said Carol Hardison, CEO of Crisis Assistance Ministry. “We have to pull together, and keeping these families from being evicted will help.”

Lowry said the long-term plan is to address the circumstances that have left these individuals at risk to begin with and work with them to improve their overall situation.

County Manager Dena Diorio announced earlier this week that two hotels have been rented to isolate and distance those already in homeless shelters should they contract COVID-19 or come into contact with those who have.

Those needing help with a hotel or motel eviction can call 704-371-3001 ext. 123.

