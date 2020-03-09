Flanagan launches podcast on company culture

Tim Flanagan Jr.

CHARLOTTE – Tim Flanagan Jr., president of MassMutual Carolinas, has launched “Winning Through Culture, a new podcast with tips, expertise and insight from his experience.

“In today’s ever-changing world, it is more important than ever as an entrepreneur to stay impactful and relevant. That is why I’m starting a podcast,” Flanagan said. “As the leader of MassMutual Carolinas, culture is very important to me. I strive each and every day to lead our team towards ‘Winning Through Culture.’”

Visit http://winningthroughculture.com/ for details about the “Winning Through Culture” podcast.