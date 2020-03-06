Field named after NASCAR champ

Kevin and DeLana Harvick cut the ribbon Feb. 26 at the dedication of the Kevin Harvick Field at Group 1001 Park in Charlotte. Andrew Stark/SCW photo

CHARLOTTE – Before NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick could officially unveil a sprawling, multi-sport, turf field, members of the community had already found out about it and began using it for neighborhood soccer games.

The kids had taken to the field after hours at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, located at 2901 Milton Road, but that was just fine with Harvick and those speaking at the Feb. 26 dedication.

“It’s a safe place to play and be around other kids, learn right from wrong and do the things it takes,” Harvick said. “This makes me really proud of the things that we do.”

Harvick and his wife, DeLana, were at the dedication of the 52,000-square-foot field, named the Kevin Harvick Field at Group 1001 Park, for their foundation, which has given more than $2 million to build similar youth development parks in Greensboro; Bakersfield, Calif.; Vero Beach, Fla.; and Baltimore, Md.

Their latest one in Charlotte has a new digital scoreboard, dugouts, foul poles and bleachers.

“We’ve done scholarships and we’ve done fields, but the amount of kids who come through a place like this is really hard to imagine when you start hearing the numbers,” Harvick said.

The field has a synthetic turf that drains well and requires little maintenance. At the dedication, it was set up as a softball field, but it could also be used for lacrosse, field hockey, football, softball or baseball.

Plans are in place to add an addition to the back of the gym that will include bathrooms and a concession stand. There is already a spruced-up playground that will make the park a family-friendly hub of activity.

The field marks the 91st that has been completed around the country since the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation began in 2001. There are plans for the 100th field to break ground in Baltimore this September and many more following that.

Harvick and Cal Ripken Jr., vice chairman of his father’s foundation, have become close friends. Harvick is a board member, and he has plans to do even more work with the iconic baseball shortstop.

“For us living in Charlotte going on six years, this is the first project that we’ve actually finished here,” Harvick said. “But I think as we go on you’ll see lots of projects the Kevin Harvick Foundation is a part of, and we couldn’t be prouder of this one.”

Steve Salem, the president and CEO of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, said he has worked closely with both icons to collaborate on a number of projects and hopes that relationship continues.

Harold Himmelman, who was just appointed board chairman of the Ripken foundation, said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen.

“Kevin Harvick and Cal Ripken Jr. have become major philanthropists and have made a wonderful example of what two men of goodwill and with their iconic celebrity,” Himmelman said. “When they partner together, they can help us build these kinds of wonderful facilities. I think we owe Kevin and Cal a great debt of gratitude.”

Harvick said he can’t wait to come back to the field one day with kids playing sports, running around and having a good time, but with the ribbon cutting complete, the Kevin Harvick Field at Group 1001 Park is ready to be a game-changer.