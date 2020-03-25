Edgy Design Group creates coronavirus app

Coronavirus Updates App shares up-to-the-minute information from Johns Hopkins

University and the CDC about COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Edgy Design Group

PINEVILLE – A mobile app developer from Pineville wants to help put accurate, up-to-date information about COVID-19 in the palms of people’s hands by creating an app that does just that.

Edgy Design Group, a creative design firm specializing in mobile apps and branding, has developed an app called “Coronavirus Updates App.”

The free app, which launched March 19 for Android users, captures and disseminates up-to-the-minute information from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the coronavirus. App users will get access to updates on the pandemic, symptoms, prevention tips and live outbreak updates in any state or nation.

Renee Wilson, founder of Edgy Design Group, said she came up with the idea for the app after noticing the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus through social media. She said information about the outbreak changes by the minute and more and more people are searching for the most accurate and up-to-date facts, except they don’t know where to go.

Wilson said there are so many news outlets, organizations, businesses and government agencies releasing information about the coronavirus, it can be difficult to know what to believe. The Coronavirus Updates App, Wilson said, creates a centralized location for accurate information from trusted sources, like the CDC.

“I know people always have their cellphones with them and an app is highly accessible for them to just click on and get all the information in one place,” she said.

Wilson originally saw the need for the Coronavirus Updates App from the perspective of an app developer, but after a close family friend passed away from the virus, her motivation changed.

She learned a deacon from the church where she grew up in Indiana had died, and four other people from her hometown outside of Indianapolis, including her uncle, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It made me feel that me creating this app … it gave it even more purpose,” Wilson said. “If it could save a life; if it could help someone; if this app could do that, it would be a victory. It would be a success.”

Want the app?

Android users can download the Coronavirus Updates App at www.coronavirusandroid.com. Learn more about Edgy Design Group, located at 206 College St., suite 1371, Pineville by visiting www.edgydesigngroup.com.