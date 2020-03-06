Cookies nourish Girl Scouts with entrepreneurial skills



Girl Scouts not only learn sales skills when it comes to selling cookies, but they also build confidence. Photo courtesy of the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council

CHARLOTTE – Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit, excitement and fun that selling cookies has powered for more than 100 years during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend from Feb. 28 to March 1.

The weekend let Girl Scouts show off their cookie-selling skills by participating in booth and door-to-door sales as well as selling through the Digital Cookie platform.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, local girls empower themselves as they earn money to put toward a range of experiences, some of which are illustrated on this year’s refreshed cookie packaging – from adventure-packed camping and canoeing to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking meaningful action to improve girls’ communities.

“National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is undeniably an exciting time for our troops, volunteers and staff,” said Angela Woods, CEO of Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council. “In addition to learning business basics like sales and marketing, all of the proceeds fund troop projects and experiences, as well as important programming, at the local level.”

The cookie program equips girls with the skills and attributes they need, such as persistence, confidence and healthy risk-taking, to become business founders and leaders.

Since 2012, Girl Scouts in the Hornets’ Nest Council have donated more than 600,000 packages of cookies to local charities and nonprofits as well as military personnel, police, fire and first-responders through the Cookies for a Cause program.

Girl Scouts earning Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards completed over 395 action projects to help solve community problems.

