Coca-Cola Consolidated donation pushes COVID-19 Response Fund to $11M

CHARLOTTE – Coca-Cola Consolidated announced it is donating $1 million to the COVID-19 Response Fund, a community-wide effort to assist those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation, made through the Coca-Cola Consolidated Charitable Giving Fund, raised the fund total to $11 million in 10 days of fundraising.

“Coca-Cola Consolidated stands with the community during these unprecedented times,” CEO Frank Harrison said. “It’s important we support the nonprofits helping the individuals who need it the most. We all know the effects of this pandemic stretch far beyond those who are sick, and the COVID-19 Response Fund will get assistance to those who need it.”

Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas launched the fund March 16 to support a range of nonprofits assisting members of the community, particularly those most vulnerable.

Donations have ranged from a $2 commitment from an anonymous online donor to $1 million gifts from LendingTree, the City of Charlotte, the Howard R. Levine Foundation, Truist Financial Corporation, Bank of America and Lowe’s Home Improvement, with the largest gift from Mecklenburg County totaling $1.3 million.

“Charlotte is fortunate to have such a compassionate and responsive corporate sector,” said Michael Marsicano, president and CEO for the Foundation For The Carolinas. “We’ve seen tremendous acts of generosity throughout this campaign, and I cannot thank enough all who have given so far.”

Agencies and nonprofits are already feeling the strain to deal with increased needs as the economy tightens, local unemployment rates increase, longer school cancellations cause disruptions and those without insurance face additional challenges getting the care they need.

“Thanks to the generosity of these donors, we can help our nonprofits provide critical relief to thousands of residents already suffering from the impacts of this pandemic,” said Laura Clark, president and CEO of the United Way of Central Carolinas. “The organizations that work with our most vulnerable neighbors are taxed by increased demands due to COVID-19, while also dealing with the limitations this crisis presents.”

The Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas administer the fund in close coordination with the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

Grants are awarded by an advisory group of community members and will be open to any agency that meets eligibility. The committee may elect to make grants directly to organizations based upon the urgency of the need or through a competitive grantmaking process. Visit uwcentralcarolinas.org/grants/COVID for more information.



Want to help?

Community members are urged to donate at HelpCharMeck.org. Corporations and foundations that wish to donate may contact either Catherine Warfield, senior vice president of philanthropic advancement at the Foundation For The Carolinas, at 704-973-4515 or cwarfield@fftc.org; or Clint Hill, chief development officer at United Way of Central Carolinas, at 704-371-6359 or chill@uwcentralcarolinas.org.

